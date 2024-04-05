To catch the upcoming total solar eclipse , but there are plenty of options to take in the rare astrological phenomenon for free. If you find yourself in the path of totality, you'll want to make sure that you're using eye protection before turning your gaze upward. Against looking at the obscured sun for even a split second, emphasizing that the solar radiation can burn the inside of your eyes and potentially cause irreversible damage.

The eclipse will take place the afternoon of Monday, April 8, with parts of states like Texas, Ohio and New York falling into the path of totality. Normal sunglasses aren't strong enough to protect your eyes from harm. Instead, you'll need special protection designed specifically for observing an eclipse. Luckily, both government organizations and private businesses are distributing eyewear that meets the requirements set by the American Astronomical Society

