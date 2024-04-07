How to Run a Comprehensive Background Check for Free

While there are many fee-based services for conducting background check s, it’s still possible to learn quite a bit about someone for free from public records or through content found on online social networks . But before you run a check on somebody else, perhaps you should scan your own background first. You’ll be able to check your credit report and insurance information for inaccuracies.

You’ll also see what potential landlords, employers, or anyone else can find out about you if they decide to do a little detective work of their own. Either way, here’s how to run a comprehensive background check without spending a dime

