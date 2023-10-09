How to remotely access a computer to help your family’s IT problems for free

Help Desk tech reporter Chris Velazco lays out how you can use tools in Windows and Apple computers to fix your parent or friend's computer. (Video: Monica Rodman/The Washington Post)Maybe a friend’s printer is on the fritz. Or your parents are wondering why their computer is running slower than usual.
But, as a famous fictional uncle once said, “with great power comes great responsibility.” Once the people in your life find out you can fix some of their computer problems from the comfort of your couch, you may soon find yourself up to your eyeballs in tech support requests. Our advice? Use this power wisely, and maybe set some boundaries.
Click the "Assist another person" button under the "Give assistance" header, and log into your Microsoft account. If you want supervise the person on the other end while they try to work through things themselves, select the "View screen" option. But if you'd rather just do it all yourself, select the "Take full control" option.
From here, you can dive right into their computer and make whatever changes you both decide are helpful or needed.Like Windows, Apple’s Mac computers come with a competent — and free — built-in screen sharing tool. So what’s the catch?Well, for one, it’s a little tricky to find. You won’t see it in your Mac’s Launchpad or Applications folder.