How to recalibrate hand and eye tracking on Apple's Vision Pro headset

Unlike other headsets, you don’t control Apple ’s Vision Pro headset with any sort of input device. Instead, the headset tracks your hand and eye movements. When you want to select something, you simply look at it and tap your fingers together. Like Nilay Patel said in his review, it’s pretty magical — until it isn’t. And when hand or eye tracking feels off, the easiest thing to do is recalibrate it. There are lots of reasons why you might want to recalibrate.

Perhaps you bought a Vision Pro without the ZEISS optical inserts and decided later to add them. Maybe the prescription for your glasses got updated. Perhaps a friend really wants to try out the headset but doesn’t feel like schlepping to the Apple Store. Whatever the reason, here are a few ways to redo hand and eye tracking. Recalibrating for yourself If you want to reset both hand and eye tracking at once, there’s a shortcut: * Put on the Vision Pro and then find the top button on the upper lefthand side of the viso

Apple Vision Pro Headset Recalibrate Hand Tracking Eye Tracking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple might be testing a new Apple Pencil for Vision ProTsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Apple Loop: Disappointing iPhone Leaks, Cheaper Apple Vision Plans, iPad Pro DelayedI am known for my strong views on mobile technology, online media, and the effect this has on the public conscious and existing businesses.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Apple Unveils New Apple Vision Pro MiniCUPERTINO, CA—Touting the product as the smallest virtual reality headset in the world, Apple held a keynote presentation at its headquarters Wednesday to unveil a brand-new product, the Apple Vision Pro Mini.

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »

Apple Vision Pro to track human movement precisely, trains robotsApple Vision Pro is a new virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) device that opens new possibilities for the teleoperation of robots.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Apple’s next Pencil may work with the Vision Pro headsetApple has reportedly been testing a new Apple Pencil that can be used with its Vision Pro headset, and there's an outside chance that it could be coming soon.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Does the Apple Vision Pro come with a battery?Apple Vision Pro sells for $3,500, an ultra-premium price for this spatial computer but what does that include and do you need to buy a battery too?

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »