How to recalibrate hand and eye tracking on Apple's Vision Pro headset

Unlike other headsets, you don’t control Apple ’s Vision Pro headset with any sort of input device. Instead, the headset tracks your hand and eye movements. When you want to select something, you simply look at it and tap your fingers together. Like Nilay Patel said in his review, it’s pretty magical — until it isn’t. And when hand or eye tracking feels off, the easiest thing to do is recalibrate it. There are lots of reasons why you might want to recalibrate.
Perhaps you bought a Vision Pro without the ZEISS optical inserts and decided later to add them. Maybe the prescription for your glasses got updated. Perhaps a friend really wants to try out the headset but doesn’t feel like schlepping to the Apple Store. Whatever the reason, here are a few ways to redo hand and eye tracking. Recalibrating for yourself If you want to reset both hand and eye tracking at once, there’s a shortcut: * Put on the Vision Pro and then find the top button on the upper lefthand side of the viso
Apple Vision Pro Headset Recalibrate Hand Tracking Eye Tracking
