About the authors: Indermit Gill is the World Bank’s chief economist and senior vice president. M. Ayhan Kose is the Bank’s deputy chief economist and director of the Prospects Group.

In 2000, leaders of nearly 190 nations resolved “to spare no effort” in pursuit of those goals. Over the next eight years, the world economy went on a winning streak: Average global growth surged to its highest pace since the early 1970s, boosted by the rapid acceleration of trade and investment in developing economies. Extreme-poverty rates plummeted.

Global trade and foreign direct investment flows have also weakened substantially since the global financial crisis. Global trade is expected to grow less than 2% this year—not even half the annual average that prevailed in the 2000s. At the end of 2022, the total volume of global FDI inflows was down by almost 40% from the 2007 peak. headtopics.com

The implications are obvious: without a concerted effort to ramp up investment and trade, the global goals will be unattainable. So far, policy makers have not been able to mobilize the two strongest mechanisms to generate the outcomes they seek with respect to poverty, prosperity, climate, and other key development goals.

