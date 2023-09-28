How to police Hollywood from swiping original creative work with AI

Kurt 'CyberGuy' Knutsson explains Metaphysic Pro, a tool that allows content creators to create an AI likeness and register it with the U.S. Copyright Office. This innovative feature allows individual performers to create an AI likeness and personally register their copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office.(CyberGuy.

The emerging conflicts of AI in creative industries As AI technology seeps into every aspect of our lives, new conflicts within every creative industry are emerging. Intellectual property owners can now create without creators, sparking widespread disputes and concerns (think offeaturing Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan).

This dilemma is most notably seen in Hollywood, where writers have demanded greater protections and compensation for using their material and likenesses – one of the primary demands achieved that tentatively ended the current. headtopics.com

Metaphysic's new platform could potentially offer a secure, transparent environment for coordination between performers, IP holders and filmmakers to create AI content. Consent and compensation stand at its core, as emphasized by CEO Thomas Graham.

Metaphysic is intended for creators who want to keep their personal data safe.MORE: IS THIS NEW TECH GOING TO COST YOU YOUR JOB? HERE'S PROOFThe startup's platform is already garnering attention from notable names. Tom Hanks, Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Paris Hilton are reportedly among the early users of Metaphysic Pro. This tool enables celebrities to upload images or sign up for full face and body scans, keeping control of the traits required to train an AI model on their likeness and voice.While there's a lot of confusion over how copyright laws apply to AI-generated content,