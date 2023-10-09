How to make sure fish and other seafood are fresh and safe to eat

Seafood has a reputation as a wonder food, and for good reason. It’s high in protein, often low in saturated fat and the best way to get large amounts of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Live well every day with tips and guidance on food, fitness and mental health, delivered to your inbox every Thursday. But seafood is prone to fast spoilage and, especially when eaten raw, carries special food safety concerns. Our advice will help you get the health benefits of fish and shellfish while reducing the risks.From sushi and ceviche to oysters and clams on the half shell, raw seafood is a staple in many cuisines.

The concern: Cooking seafood to 145 degrees Fahrenheit kills most germs that could be in the food, but when the food is eaten raw, dangerous pathogens can be present and make you sick. For fin fish, the issue is mostly parasites such as roundworms, tapeworms and intestinal flukes. Depending on the type, these parasites can work their way into your intestinal wall and cause nausea, diarrhea or abdominal pain. Some can even migrate to your liver or heart and damage those organs. headtopics.com

For oysters, clams, mussels and other shellfish, bacteria are the most common cause of food poisoning, particularly one called vibrio. It thrives in coastal waters, especially in warmer months, and can cause diarrhea, vomiting and fever. Infections from it sometimes require hospitalization and can even be fatal.

Consumer Reports’ advice: Anyone who is pregnant, is under age 5 or older than 65, or has a weakened immune system should avoid raw seafood.Others can reduce, but not eliminate, the risk when preparing raw fish at home by carefully selecting seafood and making sure it’s prepared properly.For most raw fin fish, that usually means buying commercially frozen fish. headtopics.com

