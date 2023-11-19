How to Make Healthy Choices at a Buffet, According to Food Experts

Although buffets are bountiful with choices, some of the offerings aren’t always the healthiest picks, especially if you’re trying to stay on a smart track. To get a better handle on what to choose and what to skip, plus strategies on the best ways to navigate a food buffet, Fox News Digital spoke to food experts.

To begin, don't show up starving to a buffet, as this makes it harder to make mindful choices, said Jessica Cording, MS, RD, a dietitian and health coach who practices in New Jersey and New York. HEALTHY EATING ON VACATION: HOW TO MANAGE DIET AND AVOID OVERINDULGENCE, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS And, choose your moments to indulge. 'Know what's worth it to you and what's not so you have some inner guidance on which treats to enjoy and which ones to skip,' Cording added. Read on to learn more about how you can slay a buffe





🏆 9. FoxNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Support Your Working Memory With This Brain-Healthy Supplement*Healthy fats, healthy brain!

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

How a California wildfire created a buffet for marine microbesAsh falls could boost nutrients in coastal ecosystems—for better or worse

Source: ScienceMagazine - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Enjoy A Buffet And We'll Reveal Which 'The Bear' Character You AreYes, chef! 🥵

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Meeting of the Minds gather in Gulf Shores for the first time, celebrating Jimmy BuffetThis is the late Jimmy Buffet’s fan base that meets every year to celebrate his music.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway ups stake in Occidental Petroleum, againBuffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum this week, taking on another 3.9 million of the company’s stock, according to an SEC filing.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Slurp Up A Buffet And I'll Guess Your Favorite Disney Channel ShowEarly '00s Disney was the BEST! ✨

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »