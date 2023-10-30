How to Make a Good First Impression

Friendly behaviors also predict unique liking—making a particularly good impression on a specific person.. When we meet someone for the first time, we decide if that person is someone we want to spend time with and get to know better, or if they’re someone we want to avoid. And once that initial impression is made, it’s difficult to change it. This is because once we start to avoid someone, we are less likely to learn whether our negative impression was wrong.

The goal of the study was to predict how participants’ behaviors during first meetings were related to two different types of liking: The first type of liking was—this occurs when a specific person likes you more than others do. You are generally popular when everybody wants to get to know you, and you have unique liking when one person wants to get to know you much more than everyone else.

After the conversations took place, a group of experts observed and rated recordings of participants’ behavior on two dimensions: communality and agency. Communality refers to how warm and friendly you are during conversation. A highly communal person is someone who smiles and shares positive emotions, and is generally warm and accepting of others. Agency refers to how dominant and confident someone is during conversations. headtopics.com

In contrast, communal behavior was the only significant predictor of unique liking. In some cases, there was sometimes even a negative relationship between agency and unique liking. In terms of trying to make a particularly good first impression on one person, communal behavior was more effective than agentic behavior.

Interestingly, there were positive (but small) correlations between communal and agentic behaviors. This means that communal individuals also tended to be more agentic, and vice versa. This seems to suggest that popular individuals tend to rely on both types of behaviors, though they may focus on one area (either communality or agency) compared to the other.The present results suggest that both communality and agency contribute to positive first impressions. headtopics.com

