How to keep your pets safe during the total solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse is just days away, and many Americans have their plans set to see the rare event on Monday, April 8 as it stretches in totality from Texas to Maine. For many, that could include bringing along their furry loved ones. While some abnormal animal behavior has been recorded during eclipses of the past, don’t expect anything unusual from your pets. But there are a few things you can do to make sure they’ll stay safe. Here’s what to know, from Dr.

Jerry Klein, the Chief Veterinarian with the American Kennel Club: Humans need protective eyewear to look at the eclipse, but don’t worry about getting any for your pet. They may make for a cute photo, but they’re not necessary if they’ll be outside with you. "Animals instinctually know not to stare at the sun, as it temporarily blinds them, making them vulnerable and fearful," Dr. Klein told FOX Television Stations in an email

