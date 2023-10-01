How to Improve Your Emotional Regulation Skills

, a vital skill, may be challenging due to a lack of early support or lingering trauma.

In this two-part series, we'll explore practical tools for self-regulation. Today, we'll cover self-regulation (specifically what it is and why it's so important), the concept of the"window of tolerance," and the significance of the"healthy mind platter" and help you develop your own version of this.Self-regulation is the ability to control your energy, feelings, ideas, and actions well. It helps us deal with problems and is important for our well-being, relationships with others, and learning.

To develop self-regulation, we need to be aware of ourselves, understand our emotions, handle most things around us without , get along with other people well, and stay focused.We’re inside our window of tolerance, and our psychology and physiology have the hallmarks of the window of tolerance.The window of tolerance is a term and concept coined by psychiatrist Daniel J. Siegel, M.D.

Read more:

PsychToday »

Blazers Asked Damian Lillard To Sit Final 10 Games To Improve Lottery OddsBlazers Asked Damian Lillard To Sit Final 10 Games To Improve Lottery Odds - RealGM Wiretap

How to Improve Your Critical Thinking SkillsTraditional tools and new technologies.

With career as city attorney winding down, Elliott proposes sweeping changes to improve San Diego governanceHer unsolicited recommendations include changes to the city auditor's office, ethics commission and more

OPINION: Let’s improve civic discourse in AlaskaBy demonstrating how knowledge of history can inform and improve current public policy debate, we hope to raise the level of discussion.

7 Apple Watch tips to improve battery lifeThe Apple Watch offers all-day battery life, but these tips should help you extend it - what you need to know.

Hoops Academy helping kids improve on and off the courtThe Get Better Hoops Academy started back in 2013 when Jones and Avestro wanted to help kids who couldn’t afford basketball training.

, a vital skill, may be challenging due to a lack of early support or lingering trauma.

In this two-part series, we'll explore practical tools for self-regulation.

Today, we'll cover self-regulation (specifically what it is and why it's so important), the concept of the"window of tolerance," and the significance of the"healthy mind platter" and help you develop your own version of this.Self-regulation is the ability to control your energy, feelings, ideas, and actions well. It helps us deal with problems and is important for our well-being, relationships with others, and learning.

To develop self-regulation, we need to be aware of ourselves, understand our emotions, handle most things around us without

, get along with other people well, and stay focused.We’re inside our window of tolerance, and our psychology and physiology have the hallmarks of the window of tolerance.The window of tolerance is a term and concept coined by psychiatrist Daniel J. Siegel, M.D., a clinical professor ofat the UCLA School of Medicine and executive director of the Mindsight Institute. The term describes the optimal emotional “zone” our brains can exist in to function best and thrive in everyday life.

On either side of the “optimal zone,” there are two other zones—the hyper-arousal zone and the hypo-arousal zone, each characterized by their own attributes.

The optimal arousal zone is one of groundedness, flexibility,