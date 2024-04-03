How to grow inorganic functional nanomaterials—quantum dots—in the nucleus of live cells

Scientists have developed a method to grow inorganic functional nanomaterials, specifically quantum dots, inside the nucleus of live cells. This breakthrough could lead to new applications in bioimaging, biosensing, and drug delivery. The researchers used a peptide-based approach to deliver the quantum dots into the nucleus, where they self-assembled and formed nanocrystals. The nanocrystals exhibited excellent photoluminescence properties and were stable inside the cells.

This technique opens up new possibilities for studying cellular processes and developing targeted therapies

