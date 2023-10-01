How to Grow Glimmers and Feel Less Anxious

and mental health. Sara Moniuszko, in her USA Today article,explains that “glimmers refer to small moments when our biology is in a place of connection or regulation, which cues our nervous system to feel safe or calm.”
A glimmer is a mini-moment that creates an itsy-bitsy mood shift. For example, when you pet your cat or hear your favorite song a gleam of contentedness emerges. Glimmers are those brief moments reminding us of the beauty and joy in the world, helping us feel safe.You can create more glimmers by creating a habit of intentionally noticing them. Grow glimmers by discovering what some of yours already are.Find a therapist to overcome anxietyStart by noticing the small, everyday things that bring you a little lift or sense of comfort. It might be a smile from a stranger, a good cup of coffee, or like me, jazz with rain sounds on a Spotify playlist.
United Auto Workers strikes grow as 7,000 more workers hit picketsIts two-week strike against Detroit automakers will spread to 7,000 more workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan.
and mental health. Sara Moniuszko, in her USA Today article,explains that “glimmers refer to small moments when our biology is in a place of connection or regulation, which cues our nervous system to feel safe or calm.”
A glimmer is a mini-moment that creates an itsy-bitsy mood shift. For example, when you pet your cat or hear your favorite song a gleam of contentedness emerges. Glimmers are those brief moments reminding us of the beauty and joy in the world, helping us feel safe.You can create more glimmers by creating a habit of intentionally noticing them. Grow glimmers by discovering what some of yours already are.Find a therapist to overcome anxietyStart by noticing the small, everyday things that bring you a little lift or sense of comfort. It might be a smile from a stranger, a good cup of coffee, or like me, jazz with rain sounds on a Spotify playlist.
Before I knew anything about glimmers, I looked out for those small things that spark calm, safety, and hope. I’m not talking about 15 minutes of joy. I’m talking about a second, even a millisecond of contentment. They will be there, I promise, if you intend to be aware of them.actively seek out these positive experiences