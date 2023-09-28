How to get tickets to see Kenny Wayne Shepherd perform live in NYC in 2024

Here is everything you need to know about Kenny Wayne Shepherd's upcoming tour This tour will come after Shepherd wraps up his 2023 tour on Oct. 22 at the Clearwater Jazz Holiday 2023 event in Clearwater, FlaThe five-time Grammy-nominated artist will release his upcoming album “Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 1″ on Nov.

17, which the 2024 tour will support.

Guitarist and singer Samantha Fish will open for Shepherd at his New York City show.

Oct. 22 at the Clearwater Jazz Holiday 2023 event in Clearwater, FlaThe five-time Grammy-nominated artist will release his upcoming album “Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 1″ on Nov. 17, which the 2024 tour will support.

With a 20-year recording career under the “young blues rock guitarist’s” belt, Kenny Wayne Shepherd is not done with the tour life just yet.