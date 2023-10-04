How To Get The Blackwall Quickhack & Erebus Weapon In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The last mission of Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC can look different depending on your choices, with one option letting you get powerful gear like the Blackwall Quickhack and Erebus weapon blueprints. Strong Cyberware and guns are the best tools in Night City, making these designs very valuable.

[Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3.]Both blueprints are only found in the "Somewhat Damaged" mission that leads to one of two endings of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. The only way to reach this is to hand over Songbird to Solomon Reed during the "Firestarter" quest.

Once V takes control of the Sierra, Alpha, Victor, and Bravo terminals, connect the main power supply to storage through a power station found in the facility's dining room. Just past the dining room, a nearby maintenance space in Cyberpunk 2077 should only open when you reroute the power. Inside this area, you'll find the Erebus weapon blueprint lying on a table to pick up and use later. headtopics.com

To reroute the power station's energy back to the storage space, your character must have a high Technical Ability attribute. Translating the blueprints gives you the Erebus, a potent Power Submachine Gun with +100% headshot damage and +25% armor penetration modifiers. One of the best Perks in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC comes from this gun, infusing the weapon with dark Blackwall energy to deal lethal damage to enemies with lower health.

