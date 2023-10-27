How to Get Resin in LotR: Return to Moria

Resin is a helpful resource while playing Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. It can be tricky to track down, though, and you'll need it for several crafting projects at your camp. You'll need to dig deep to find Resin, unfortunately. Even though you'll receive recipes and crafting projects that may require it, there's a good chance you won't unlock it until you get far enough in the game.

You can find Resin in the walls of the Lower Deeps. It will have a distinctly orange glow to it, making it stand out compared to the other ores you've discovered while playing Return to Moria. You'll also want to ensure you're using a First Age Pickaxe, which you can craft using Three Steel Ingots, a Black Diamond, and Ubasam Wood. You'll only be able to begin crafting this powerful Pickaxe after you've created a Gem Cutter near one of your forges.

