How to get last-minute Eagles farewell tour tickets in Denver

Vivid Seats is the New York Post's official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.And if you want to see Don Henley, Joe Walsh and the band close the circle live this week, it isn’t too late to

And if you want to see Don Henley, Joe Walsh and the band close the circle live this week, it isn’t too late to All prices listed above are subject to fluctuation.A complete breakdown of all the best ticket prices by section for The Eagles’ Ball Arena Oct. 5-6 shows can be found here:(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are in US dollars, subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkoutVivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Still, to this day, 75-year-old, founding member Don Henley (drums, vocals, also known for the ’80s smash “Boys of Summer), continues to tour with the group. Over the course of their illustrious career, the band has racked up six Grammy awards, performed over 1000 concerts and sold 150 million albums.

Read more:

nypost »

GRiZ's Denver farewell, Final Eagles Show and the Best Concerts in Denver This WeekWho's going to all three GRiZ sets?

How to watch today's Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles game: Livestream options, start time, moreThe Philadelphia Eagles have some unfinished business with the Washington Commanders. Here's how to watch.

Ex-NFL star Jevon Kearse has plan to stop Eagles' controversial tush pushThe Philadelphia Eagles have come under fire over their success with the 'tush push,' but former NFL star Jevon Kearse has a plan for teams to stop the short-yardage play.

Week 4 updates: Chicago Bears vs. Denver BroncosThe 0-3 Chicago Bears will play the 0-3 Denver Broncos at Soldier Field in a Week 4 matchup

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Line MovementNFL line and odds movement for Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles on Oct 01, 2023.

RTD bus involved in crash with “serious injuries” in DenverAn RTD bus was involved in a crash with “serious injuries” in north Denver Saturday.

Vivid Seats is the New York Post's official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.

Who’s headlining at the 2023 Austin City Limits Festival?, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will play back-to-back nights with special guest Steely Dan at Denver’s Ball Arena as part of their farewellback in July when they announced the tour. “But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

And if you want to see Don Henley, Joe Walsh and the band close the circle live this week, it isn’t too late to

Want to hear “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “One Of These Nights,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “New Kid In Town” and so many more live one last time?We’ve got everything you need to know and more about The Eagles’ 2023 ‘Long Goodbye Tour’ Denver concerts below.

All prices listed above are subject to fluctuation.A complete breakdown of all the best ticket prices by section for The Eagles’ Ball Arena Oct. 5-6 shows can be found here:(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are in US dollars, subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkoutVivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.For more about Deacon Frey, Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Vince Gill and what covers the band worked into their MSG concert, you can read their thorough reviewWhen you’ve been living life in the fast lane since 1971 (!), a bit of shuffling when it comes to your group’s lineup is to be expected.

Still, to this day, 75-year-old, founding member Don Henley (drums, vocals, also known for the ’80s smash “Boys of Summer), continues to tour with the group.

On the road, he’ll be joined by 75-year-old Joe Walsh (also of the James Gang), 75-year-old Timothy B. Schmit (bassist and vocalist, played with Poco), 22-time Grammy winner 65-year-old Vince Gill and the late Glenn Frey’s 30-year-old son Deacon.

Over the course of their illustrious career, the band has racked up six Grammy awards, performed over 1000 concerts and sold 150 million albums.Now that The Eagles have returned to the road, we’ve got a better idea of what they’re playing live this time around.14.) “Already Gone” (Jack Tempchin cover)Most recently, jazzy rockers Steely Dan toured all over North America in summer 2022 as part of their ‘Earth After Hours Tour.’

These days, the band is led by Donald Fagen; his co-founder Walter Becker passed away in 2017.

If you want to catch up on the band’s hit (we know you do), you can hear “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Hey 19,” “Kid Charlemagne,” “Do It Again,” “Reelin’ In The Years” and so many more Many of the biggest acts that defined the sound of the ’70s and ’80s are back on the road this year for another spin.

Here are just five of our favorite classic rockers you won’t want to miss live these next few months.Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York Post

Mom of three riding lawn mower at airport killed in freak accident with plane

Retired couple spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it's cheaper than retirement home

Claudia Oshry: I was ‘roasted’ for looking ‘cheugy and weird’ in ‘Taylor’s Version’ sweatshirt at Jets-Chiefs game

Zendaya, Ana de Armas and more at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week runway show

Bill Maher Prods A Struggling Ron DeSantis During The Return of ‘Real Time’: “If The Campaign Was Going Well, You Wouldn’t Be On This Show”