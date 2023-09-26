How to Get Away With Murder (2014)

A new part of the Shonda Rhimes Shondaland productions, How to Get Away With Murder is a crime drama series created for ABC and starring Viola Davis. When law professor Annalise Keating's (Davis) interns become involved with a murder that shakes the university and firm, the group will find themselves in an ever-spiraling saga of lies, deceit, and intrigue. The show's format focuses on slowly unearthing the truth behind murders, all while complicated clients and cases arrive for the law firm to handle.

Read more:

screenrant »

Bellevue police give away steering wheel locks to combat vehicle theftPolice are sounding the alarm on the rise in car thefts across western Washington.

NASA retrieves material from asteroid 200 million miles awayA capsule containing rubble from an asteroid landed in the Utah desert Sunday. It may contain material leftover from the creation of the solar system, scientists say.

NASA asteroid sample lands safely in Utah before being whisked away by helicopterNASA's Osiris-REx mission has successfully returned a pristine sample of asteroid back to Earth. This cupful-or-so of space rock could shed light on the solar system's origins.

Jets’ Michael Carter pulled away while screaming at coach during Patriots gameMichael Carter could not contain his temper.

WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson’s ugly day fingertips away from being savedThe Jets almost did the unthinkable.

Chargers hold off Vikings on final drive to come away with first win of seasonIn a must-win for both squads, the Los Angeles Chargers held the Minnesota Vikings late to come away with their first victory of the season.