Amazon’s October Prime Day will take place on October 10th and 11th. Pros expect, just as in years past, to see tens of thousands of deals on everything from electronics to TVs to clothing to household goods. But to get the best deals, you need to be a Prime member.

Amazon Prime is Amazon’s subscription service that offers perks like free one- and two-day shipping on millions of items; free access to thousands of TV shows, movies and songs; exclusive deals, and more. Amazon Prime is regularly priced at $139 for the year or $14.99 per month, but there are many ways to get it free (including a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime here) or at a deep discount.

How to get Amazon Prime free, or on the cheap Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (cancel anytime): If you just want to sign up for Prime for Prime Day deals, you can do a 30-day free trial right now and then cancel before the trial is up if you don’t want to continue. After your trial, Prime costs $14.99 per month.

The Prime trial is a good way to see whether you like and use the benefits of Prime (this MarketWatch Picks guide breaks down who Prime makes sense for). If you order multiple times a month and in small quantities from Amazon, it’s often worth it for the free shipping alone; if you’re an infrequent shopper on Amazon, it may not be. headtopics.com

Score a free 6-month trial of Amazon Prime (if you have a .edu email address): Students with a .edu email address can get this deal, and when you sign up you get six months free, after which you pay the discounted rate of $7.49 per month. This membership comes with the usual Prime perks, as well as free food delivery via Grubhub, flight discounts and more.

Choose the monthly plan and cancel when you’re finished shopping: When you sign up for Prime, you can usually cancel at any time. So, let’s say you just want to shop around around the holidays or on Prime Day; sign up for Prime at $14.99 per month (it comes with a 30-day free trial), and then cancel once you’ve done that shopping.

