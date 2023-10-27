How to Find Ubasam Wood in LotR: Return to Moria

Ubasama Wood is a crucial resource you need to find while exploring Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. Tracking it down is not easy, and you'll have to explore some of the most dangerous regions to the game to find it. Although you might unlock recipes and crafting projects that require Ubasam Wood earlier in the game, the resource doesn't appear until much later on, after you've explored The Western Halls.

The Lower Halls are rather dangerous, and you'll have to go through the Crystal Depths, a rather large tunnel with sharp, glowing blue crystals scattered across the entire walls, making it a true challenge to descend and reach this part of the mines. While you're descending this area, there are several, purple-like glowing flowers that you can find.

Read more:

Gamepur »

LotR: Return to Moria Multiplay Game Tips & TricksAs a team players can tackle the many daunting tasks found in LotR: Return to Moria in a multiplayer world. Read more ⮕

The Lord of the Rings: Return to MoriaThe Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting strategy game developed by Free Range Games. Players will lead a group of Dwarves at the command of Gimli from the original story as they venture forward to reclaim the mines of Moria. Read more ⮕

How To Make Steel Ingots In LotR: Return To MoriaLotR: Return to Moria challenges players with difficult crafting, and obtaining Steel Ingots is the key to better gear. Read more ⮕

How to Fast Travel in LotR: Return to MoriaMaking that mad dash between multiple locations just became that much easier for players in LotR: Return to Moria. Read more ⮕

Investigating the effects of surface treatment on the antibacterial activity of woodResearch indicates that several pathogenic bacteria can remain contagious on a range of surfaces from hours to days and weeks. While wood as a surface material is known for its antibacterial properties, dry contamination via hands has so far been poorly understood, as most prior research has involved adding bacteria in liquid droplets to materials. Read more ⮕

Recycling used wood can make a big contribution to net zero, but needs much better coordinationAs global demand for wood is forecast to increase by up to 170% by 2050, a new study published in Nature Communications demonstrates the importance of achieving net zero targets through the better use of waste wood and proposes solutions for how this could be achieved. Read more ⮕