How to Find The Lower Deeps in LotR: Return to Moria

You'll discover multiple biomes and regions for you to explore in Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. After you've made it into the Western Halls, it's time to reach the lower depths of Moria: the Lower Deeps. The Lower Deeps is an exceedingly difficult area to track down, and if you don't know exactly where to look, you may find yourself getting lost in these mines. Thankfully, we've discovered a good, effective way to find the Lower Deeps.

You'll be pretty stuck unless you can start exploring every route available to you, which takes a reasonable amount of time. The exact route you need to take begins in the center hall, where you enter the Western Halls from the Elven Quarter. From here, head down and jump down as far as possible. Screenshot by Gamepur In the same hall as the Western Mines, make your way south, and look for a breakable way that you can mine through using your Pickaxe.

