How to Earn Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves

Like any live service game, Sea of Thieves has its own form of premium currency . Ancient Coins are the most valuable treasure in the game and are used to buy various things from the Pirate Emporium , such as pets, costumes, and other cosmetics. Thankfully, there are no items you can get with these coins that give you any advantage over any other pirate on the seas except for making you look a little cooler.
Still, some of those shop items are enticing enough to make at least you consider buying them. You don’t have to spend real cash on anything in Sea of Thieves if you’re willing to do the work. Here are all the ways you can earn Ancient Coins. How to get Ancient Coins There are three main methods for obtaining Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves. The first is the most obvious and fastest: buy them with real money. In the main menu, you can access the shop and purchase various-sized bundles of ancient coins ranging from 150 to 4,250 for real mone
Sea Of Thieves Ancient Coins Premium Currency Pirate Emporium Cosmetics Pets Costumes
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »
Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »