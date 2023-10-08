How to Conquer Your 'Artificial Fear'

Alex Honnold, the rock-climbing legend, often faced life and death on the towering cliffs he scaled without ropes. But before he embraced those dizzying heights, he grappled with a different challenge: theThis “artificial fear” of social interaction initially pushed him towards solo climbing, a pursuit that might never have been his path had he not been deterred by this internal apprehension.
We are all guilty of being victims of our own fears. Maybe it compels us to skip an after-work mixer because we’re worried we’ll have nobody to talk to. Perhaps it leads us to miss an opportunity to ask a romantic interest out on a date. Maybe it causes us to avoid a difficult but necessary conversation with a friend or family member.
Here are a few ways to tell if your fears are preventing you from being the best version of yourself, and if so, how to fix it.Psychologists have devised diagnostic tools to assess whether a person is motivated by their fears to a problematic degree. headtopics.com
These questions can help us see our irrational fears for what they are: debilitating and self-isolating.Looking someone who you don't know very well straight in the eyesSymptoms such as these can prevent us from making new friends and strengthening our interpersonal connections—two critical components of mental and emotional well-being.
Duke University psychologist Mark Leary, who has done extensive research on acceptance and belonging, urges people not to read too deeply into their rejection sensitivities. “We tend to have negative, rather than neutral, reactions to learning that someone feels neutral about us. What this means is that most people probably go through life feeling more rejected than they actually are. headtopics.com