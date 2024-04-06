How to Check If Your Previously-Used Eclipse Glasses Are Still Safe to Use

The total solar eclipse on April 8 is not to be missed. The last such event that will be visible from North America for 20 years, it’s a chance for millions of people to catch an awe-inspiring sight, and many won’t even have to leave their backyards. But while a total solar eclipse may be a rare occurrence, partial and annular eclipses are more common. So many people may have a pair of eclipse glasses (or a handheld eclipse viewer) tucked away in a drawer somewhere.

But are those glasses still safe to use? Here’s how to check. There are two factors to consider when assessing a pair of previously-used eclipse glasses. The first is whether they were safe when you purchased them. The second is their current state. The latter is easier to explain, so let’s start there. Hold the lenses up to a light. (Not the sun!) Inspect them for scratches, punctures, tears, or any other damage. Then check to make sure that the lenses aren’t coming loose from the frames

