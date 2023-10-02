How To Build The OP Sorlock Build In Baldur’s Gate 3

The “Sorlock” is a powerful multi-class combination in Baldur’s Gate 3. It utilizes key levels of two classes: Sorcerer and Warlock. Both of these are Charisma-based mages with access to some of the strongest spells in the entire game.SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT It is possible to use this build on any character or companion. However, there is a slight amount of extra customization when using fully custom characters.

Initial Character Creation When making a Sorlock, your initial first level should be as a Warlock. This will grant proficiency in Simple Weapons, Light Armor, and most importantly the Saving Throws of Charisma and Wisdom. Since both classes use Charisma as their spell-casting stat, go for the following Ability Scores, adjusted after bonuses:

You will want to select The Fiend as your Patron subclass. This allows you to gain temporary hitpoints for every enemy you defeat. For Cantrips select Eldritch Blast and Friends.

Initial Character Creation When making a Sorlock, your initial first level should be as a Warlock. This will grant proficiency in Simple Weapons, Light Armor, and most importantly the Saving Throws of Charisma and Wisdom. Since both classes use Charisma as their spell-casting stat, go for the following Ability Scores, adjusted after bonuses:

You will want to select The Fiend as your Patron subclass. This allows you to gain temporary hitpoints for every enemy you defeat. For Cantrips select Eldritch Blast and Friends. For spells go with Armour of Agathys and Protection from Evil and Good.

Race is mostly for flavor, but taking Asmodeus Tiefling grants three additional racial magic: the Produce Flame Cantrip, later on Hellish Rebuke (3rd character level) and Darkness (5th character level). Guild Artisan is a great background as it grants Insight and Persuasion as free skills. Take Arcana and Investigation as your remaining skills.

Advancing Classes This multi-class build works by combining two key mechanics: Warlock’s Eldritch Invocations, which turns Eldritch blast from a simple Cantrip into a magical canon; and the Sorcerer’s Metamagic, which can modify spell properties. Sorcerers can sacrifice their spell slots for extra Sorcerer Points to use more Metamagic. This even includes Pact Magic slots, which Warlocks gain on even just a short rest.

For class distribution, you want to rush to Warlock 2 right away. This grants the choice of taking Agonizing Blast and Repelling Blast to amplify Eldritch Blast. Then, swap to Storm Sorcerer 2 for Twinned Spell and Extended Spell. At a minimum, you want to reach Warlock 4 and take Pact of the Blade and an Ability Score Improvement to further increase Charisma. There are major pros and cons to increasing Warlock levels further or taking all remaining levels as Sorcerer.

Regardless of distribution, even six levels of Sorcerer will grant many benefits during Baldur’s Gate 3’s main campaign. This includes taking Heightened Spell to make it difficult to resist your magic. Due to subclass, you will know Call Lightning, Sleet Storm, Gust of Wind, Create or Destroy Water, and Thunderwave for free.

For other spells, pick up area attack staples like Fireball, Stinking Cloud, Cloud of Daggers, Hunger of Hadar, and Ice Storm.