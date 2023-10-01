How To Build The Batwing In Starfield

This article is part of a directory: Starfield Guides (Tips, Ships, Weapons, & More) Table of contents Getting StartedGetting Started Starfield: The Best Order to Play Missions (& Why) 8 Best Backgrounds In Starfield How To Level Up Fast in Starfield 5 Best Ways To Make Money (Credits) In Starfield Fast Starfield: How To Cure Every Status Effect Skills & TraitsSkills & Traits 5 Best Traits To Pick In Starfield 10 Most Powerful Perks In Starfield Starfield: The Best Social Skill...

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Batwing is one of the coolest ship designs in Starfield that won't break the bank. Overall, there are many compelling reasons for building the Batwing in Starfield, not all of which revolve around the ability to say "I'm Batman" after every fight - though that is certainly a selling point.

How To Make The Batwing In Starfield There are many different models of the Batwing in Starfield, however, this one is brought to you by YouTuber NoWordsJustGames. Utilizing the Rambler as your base ship, this design will cost you no more than 110,000 credits. 57,600 for the Rambler and the remainder for Batwing parts, all of which can be purchased and completed at the Ship Service Technician in New Atlantis.

Part 1 - Base Ship & Stripping Parts The Rambler is the base ship you'll be using to make the Batwing in Starfield.

Part 1 - Base Ship & Stripping Parts The Rambler is the base ship you'll be using to make the Batwing in Starfield. It can be purchased from the Ship Service Technician in New Atlantis for 57,600 Credits. Once you've purchased the ship, you'll need to strip it down, sell, and save some parts before you can begin working on the Batwing design. Once you've sold and saved all the necessary parts, you can keep what's leftover as you'll need it for the rest of the build.

Part 2 - Making The Batwing These are all the parts you'll need to buy in order to make the Batwing in Starfield. Thankfully, every part can be purchased from the Ship Service Technician in New Atlantis, Just make sure you have at least 50,000 credits saved up so that you can afford it all.

All that remains is to paint the ship, preferably all black in this instance as that is in true Batwing fashion. What's more, you might as well rename the ship "The Batwing" just for good measure.

Rather than painting each part individually, you can paint the entire ship in one go by double-clicking any part with your mouse (RB on controller). Following that, the entire ship should be highlighted red, then simply select the color you want, and it will be applied to the entire ship.

Unfortunately, the Batwing has a maximum crew of two, which means you won't be able to recruit every companion and crew member in Starfield. Aside from that, the Batwing is perfect for Batman fans and will provide a great sense of what it's like to role-play as the caped crusader in Starfield.