How To Beat Giovanni In Pokémon GO (November 2023)

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT If you can defeat Giovanni this November, you will get the chance to catch the Legendary Normal-type Pokémon Regigigas. You will first need to beat the three Team GO Rocket leaders, Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff, before being able to face Giovanni. Trainers can find Giovanni by spinning Pokéstops or finding Team GO Rocket balloons.

Despite the changes this month, Giovanni will still always lead with Generation 1 Normal-type Persian, who featured heavily with him in the TV series. His second Pokémon will be one of three out of Poison- and Ground-type Nidoking, Dragon- and Ground-type Garchomp, or new for the month, Water-type Kingler. His final Pokémon will always be the Legendary Normal-type Regigigas.

Best Counters For Giovanni In Pokémon GO (November 2023) Giovanni's Pokémon are powerful in battle, making it vital to select a super-effective team against any potential choices. There are several Pokémon that can be used to defeat both Persian and Regigigas, but Machamp, Lucario, or Terrakion are the best Fighting choices for Trainers. For his second Pokémon, Giovanni will use one of three possible options.

Despite the changes in his team, Fighting-types remain the best bet for you to overcome Giovanni, with both Persian and Regigigas weak against Fighting-type attacks. Mamoswine and Ice-type attacks are still super effective against Nidoking and Garchomp. However, it is now a good idea to include an Electric-type in case Giovanni selects Kingler, such as Zapdos. Giovanni's Pokémon team for November provides a more challenging test than in recent months, but he can be beaten by selecting a team that covers all of his options in Pokémon GO.

