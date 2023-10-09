How to avoid falling for misinformation, AI images on social media

Anyone with an internet connection can watch breaking news unfold in real time, or at least some version of it. Across social media, posts can fly up faster than most fact-checkers and moderators can handle, and they’re often an unpredictable mix of true, fake, out of context and straight propaganda.
How do you know what to trust, what not to share and what to flag to tech companies? Here are some basic tools everyone should use when consuming breaking news online.Think about who would benefit from spreading confusing information during a news event, and brush up on specific narratives going around.
When screening individual accounts, look at the date it was created, which should be listed in the profile. Be wary of anything extremely new (say, it was created in the past few months) or with a few followers. For a website, you can see what year it was created on Google. headtopics.com
Zoom in on any inanimate objects in the image to see if they feel off. Focus on items in an image like eyeglasses, fences or bicycles and see if they have any tell-tale flaws. Scan the background. AI-generated images may have blurry or distorted details, particularly in the background.
Use all the other misinformation signs if you’re still unsure. Is it shared by a reliable source? Are there separate reports of the same event?on how to screen videos. Look for multiple edits and odd cuts, listen closely to the audio and run it through a third-party tool such as InVid, which helps check the authenticity of videos. headtopics.com