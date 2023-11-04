How to Avoid Bed Bugs When Traveling

Bed bugs can be a big problem for travelers. Although they are not generally dangerous, their bites can cause various symptoms. To avoid hassles and expenses, Consumer Reports suggests taking some simple steps when checking in to a hotel or vacation rental. One suggestion is to put your luggage in the bathroom upon entering the hotel room, as bed bugs prefer dark and creviced areas. It is important to check the sheets, mattress, box spring, and headboard for any signs of bed bugs

. If any signs are found, it is recommended to alert the hotel manager immediately and request a new room

United States Headlines Read more: KOMONEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CLEVELAND19NEWS: Norwalk City School District treats buildings for bed bugs, cockroaches'Because bed bugs are not known to transmit disease, students identified as potentially carrying bed bugs will not be excluded from school,' NCSD stated. 'However, all reasonable steps to safely remove bed bugs from such students and prevent the spread of future infestations may be taken.

Source: cleveland19news | Read more »

CNN: Caring stink bugs and tangled octopuses: European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023Biologist Javier Aznar Gonzalez De Rueda was overall winner of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year award with his stunning close up of a stink bug showing motherly love.

Source: CNN | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Best foods to eat for radiant, ageless skin and what to avoid, according to nutritionistsLooking for better skin? Read on for the best foods to eat for your complexion. From almonds to fish, fruit, pumpkins seeds and more, see what you should be consuming and what to avoid.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

CBSAUSTİN: Abbott: 'There is enough time' to pass school choice and avoid another special sessionGov. Abbott is optimistic that the Texas legislature can pass school choice policies in the ongoing special session, amid skepticism from other officials.

Source: cbsaustin | Read more »

CBSAUSTİN: Abbott: 'There is enough time' to pass school choice and avoid another special sessionGov. Abbott is optimistic that the Texas legislature can pass school choice policies in the ongoing special session, amid skepticism from other officials.

Source: cbsaustin | Read more »

PHYSORG_COM: Climate change is affecting bears, and humans need to learn more to avoid conflictsIn 1967, two simultaneous grizzly bear attacks in Montana's Glacier National Park launched an era of research into human-bear conflicts.

Source: physorg_com | Read more »