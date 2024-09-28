How To Answer Money Questions On A Date, According To Dating Experts

‘How much money do you make?': Here's how to answer that question on a date, according to a dating coachQuestions about money, in particular, can put people on edge. But, because finances are an important part of compatibility, many singles want to know upfront whether a potential match has similar spending and saving habits to them, says Nashville-based dating coach Kelsey Wonderlin.

Basic etiquette deems questions about finances on a first date unacceptable, says Rachel DeAlto, a dating expert at the app Plenty of Fish. "Your date could be looking to understand your dating expectations with regards to the current economic environment," DeAlto says.

