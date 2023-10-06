How this western battleground state shifted from purple to solid blue

As Republicans aim to capture the Senate majority in 2024, New Mexico isn't on their radar. Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich is up for re-election next year, but the top nonpartisan political handicappers rate New Mexico either 'safe' or solid Democrat in the 2024 battle for the Senate.

They've also won four of the past six gubernatorial elections. So what happened in New Mexico? 'A lot of it has to do with the changing of the political scene for the Republicans. They went pretty far right and this state’s always been kind of centrist, and I think that has something to do with it,' Monahan said. He also pointed to demographics.

Read more:

FoxNews »

New Mexico congressional map that was approved by Democrats can stand, a judge saysA New Mexico state judge has ruled against a Republican Party challenge of new congressional boundaries approved by Democrats that divvied up a politically conservative oil-producing region

New Mexico congressional map that was approved by Democrats can stand, a judge saysA New Mexico state judge has ruled against a Republican Party challenge of new congressional boundaries approved by Democrats that divvied up a politically conservative oil-producing region

New Mexico congressional map that was approved by Democrats can stand, judge saysNew congressional boundaries approved by Democrats that divided up a politically conservative oil-producing region in New Mexico don't violate the state constitution, a judge ruled in an order publish

Human footprints in New Mexico really may be surprisingly ancient, new dating showssn-theme-milestones__description___SJHIa

New tests confirm antiquity of ancient human footprints in New MexicoHumans trod the landscape of North America thousands of years earlier than previously thought, according to new research that confirms the antiquity of fossilized footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico using two further dating approaches.

Court picks new Alabama congressional map that will likely flip one seat to DemocratsThe map will likely add a Black — and Democratic — member to the delegation.