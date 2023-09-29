How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how the L.A. Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland in Week 6. A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 6 (results Friday unless noted): Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank 1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Servite, 49-0; vs.

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 6 (results Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Servite, 49-0; vs. JSerra at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 62. SIERRA CANYON (6-0); def. S.O. Notre Dame, 34-10; at Bishop Amat, Oct. 6

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); def. Santa Margarita, 42-7; vs. Servite, Oct. 6

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-2); def. Chaparral, 58-19 (Thur.); vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Oct. 6

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-3); lost to JSerra, 24-14; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Oct. 6

6. LONG BEACH POLY (5-1); def. Millikan, 26-23; vs. Wilson at Veterans Stadium, Oct. 6

7. JSERRA (4-2); def. Orange Lutheran, 24-14; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 68. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-0); idle; vs. Etiwanda, Oct. 6

9. PALOS VERDES (6-0); def. Santa Monica, 27-0; at Mira Costa, Oct. 6

10. MISSION VIEJO (5-2); def. Honolulu Kamehameha, 34-0; vs. San Clemente, Oct. 13

11. GARDENA SERRA (4-2); def. Chaminade, 34-7; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Oct. 6

12. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); def. Fountain Valley, 49-10 (Thur.); vs. Newport Harbor at Westminster, Oct. 6

13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Saddleback College, Oct. 6

14. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 56-27; at Norco, Oct. 6

15. SERVITE (4-2); lost to Mater Dei, 49-0; at St. John Bosco, Oct. 617. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-2); def. Calabasas, 56-8; vs. Bishop Diego, Oct. 6

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (7-0); def. Ventura, 28-14; vs. Channel Islands, Oct. 6

19. VILLA PARK (6-0); def. El Dorado, 35-7 (Thur.); vs. Esperanza at El Modena, Oct. 6

20. DAMIEN (7-0); def. Upland, 24-21; at Chino Hills, Oct. 6

21. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-0); def. Tesoro, 27-24; vs. El Toro, Oct. 13

22. WARREN (4-2); def. Mayfair, 49-14 (Thur.); vs. Norwalk, Oct. 6

23. ETIWANDA (6-1); lost to Chino Hills, 39-38 (OT); at Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 6

24. UPLAND (5-2); lost to Damien, 24-21; vs. Etiwanda, Oct. 13

25. VALENCIA (6-1); def. Golden Valley, 40-7; vs. West Ranch, Oct. 6