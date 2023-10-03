How the so-called ‘Hastert rule’ could torpedo Ukraine's war effort

PUTIN IS WATCHING: Russian President Vladimir Putin knows his best chance of eking out an end state in Ukraine he could credibly spin as a victory is to hold on to most of the territory his forces now occupy and hope that the United States, Ukraine's most important ally, goes wobbly. “He wants to wait us out. I think he wants to see what happens in '24,” said Richard Haass, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations.

ZELENSKY IS WATCHING: The efforts by hard-right Republicans to end U.S. economic and military assistance to Ukraine have sent shivers through the alliance of nearly 50 nations who have been providing billions of dollars in modern weapons and ammunition. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knows Ukraine can’t emerge from the war as a functioning nation if it can’t achieve some basic goals, even if it doesn’t succeed in liberating every inch of captured territory.

RUSSIA'S OVEROPTIMISTIC ASSESSMENT OF US TENSIONS OVER UKRAINE AID “Ukraine has lost the support of a majority of the majority,” Gaetz said on the House floor yesterday. “The last time there's a freestanding Ukraine vote on this floor, it was last week, 101 Republicans voted for it, 117 Republicans voted against it. According to the Hastert rule, which Speaker McCarthy agreed to in January, you cannot use Democrats to roll a majority of the majority, certainly on something as consequential as Ukraine.”

Putin’s strategy is to keep replacing his horrific battlefield losses with fresh cannon fodder and hope that the anti-Ukraine aid faction in the House of Representatives can undercut President Joe Biden’s promise to support Kyiv “as long as it takes” and then hope that Biden is replaced by Donald Trump, who has pledged to end the war in 24 hours on Putin’s terms.

Ukraine needs to be able to export grain from the port of Odesa, needs access to the Sea of Azov, and is desperate to cut Russia’s land bridge to Crimea and regain control of the peninsula lost to Russia’s illegal 2014 annexation. Those goals would be in jeopardy if the cutoff of U.S. aid triggered European partners to withdraw or cut back their support.

“All the support for Ukraine, every step to help us will surely be repaid with global security to those who support us,” Zelensky said in his latest video address. “When Russian aggression is defeated on our soil, the very idea of aggression will be crushed.”

ENTER THE ‘HASTERT RULE’: One of the arguments Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is using in his effort to defenestrate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is that he ran afoul of the so-called “Hastert rule,” named for former Republican House Speaker Dennis Hastert. The “rule” is actually an informal policy that has been used for decades to prevent the passage of legislation that enjoys bipartisan support but not a “majority of the majority” in the House.

Gaetz wants any vote on Ukraine aid to be a stand-alone bill so that the Hastert rule would prevent it from being sent to the floor where it would easily pass.

“Ukraine has lost the support of a majority of the majority,” Gaetz said on the House floor yesterday. “The last time there's a freestanding Ukraine vote on this floor, it was last week, 101 Republicans voted for it, 117 Republicans voted against it. According to the Hastert rule, which Speaker McCarthy agreed to in January, you cannot use Democrats to roll a majority of the majority, certainly on something as consequential as Ukraine.”

McCarthy has already ignored the Hastert rule twice, first when he cut the debt ceiling deal with Biden in June and again on Saturday in passing a continuing resolution with a majority of votes from Democrats.

“No matter how you feel about Ukraine or the southern border, they each deserve the dignity of their own consideration and should not be rolled together where they might pass where each individually wouldn't,” Gaetz argued, knowing full well that strict adherence to the Hastert rule would doom further aid to Ukraine.

THE HOUSE REPUBLICANS JOINING MATT GAETZ'S MOTION TO OUST MCCARTHY

HAPPENING TODAY: Vice President Kamala Harris will swear in Laphonza Butler, a Democrat, to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last Thursday at the age of 90. Butler will be the only black woman serving in the U.S. Senate and the first openly lesbian person to represent California in the upper chamber.

Still unresolved is who will replace Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which plays a crucial role in advancing the Biden administration’s judicial nominees. Upon Feinstein’s death, the committee was left evenly split with 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats. Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Judiciary ranking member Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have indicated Republicans will allow the vacancy to be filled without a fight.

NEWSOM PICKS MARYLAND RESIDENT TO REPLACE FEINSTEIN IN SENATE

ALSO TODAY: NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby is scheduled to join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at today’s 1 p.m. White House briefing.

UKRAINE AID PINCHING PENTAGON STOCKS: According to a letter to Congress obtained by the Associated Press, the Pentagon is running low on money to replace weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine.

Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord has reportedly told House and Senate leaders there is only $1.6 billion left of the $25.9 billion Congress appropriated to replenish U.S. military stocks, and warned: “Failure to replenish our military services on a timely basis could harm our military’s readiness.”

McCord said the U.S. has completely run out of long-term funding under the congressionally-authorized Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and that without additional funding, the delivery of vital air defense weapons, ammunition, drones, and demolition and breaching equipment will be delayed.

UKRAINE FEELS THE SUPPRESSED FRUSTRATION OF NEEDING ELON MUSK

MARINES MAKE IT UNDER THE WIRE: At least one military service met its recruiting goals as the 2023 fiscal year ended Saturday.

“I’m proud to announce the @USMC has met our FY23 recruiting goal,” Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith posted on X. “I’m mindful of how challenging an environment this is and want to publicly give credit to our professional recruiters and all our Marines who uphold our rigorous standards 24/7. They are setting the example.”

The Army is expected to end up roughly 10,000 recruits short of its goal of recruiting 65,000 new soldiers, according to Military.com, which also reported the Air Force will fall about 10% short and the Navy by 6,000 sailors.

KELLY: ‘GOD HELP US’: Donald Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, has given a statement to CNN in which he describes the former president as someone who “has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law,” and “has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about.”

The statement was in response to CNN asking if Kelly wanted to “weigh in on his former boss in light of recent comments made by other former Trump officials.”

“What can I add that has not already been said?” Kelly said. “A person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them.’ A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because ‘it doesn’t look good for me.’ A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family – for all Gold Star families – on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America’s defense are ‘losers’ and wouldn’t visit their graves in France.”

