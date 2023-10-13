How the search for clues in Taylor Swift’s music became all-consuming

Two years ago, TikTok creator Steven Sullivan had it all figured out. Something was going to happen with Taylor Swift on Dec. 4, 2020. Something big.a Swift-themed video that showed a pair of dice that added up to 13, which everyone knows is the singer’s lucky number. Swiftto the video by tweeting that it was “cute cute CUTE,” similar phrasing to her 2012 song “Stay Stay Stay.

Now, the tradition of trying to decode deeper meaning into what Swift does or says has reached stratospheric heights as she prepares to release her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” on Oct. 21.

has maintained an unusually close bond with her fans, posting on MySpace and later chatting with them on social media and leaving comments on their Instagram posts. Her seven-time platinum debut album set the stage for what was to come, featuring randomly placed capital letters within the lyrics in the CD booklet that spelled secret messages revealing hidden meanings of the songs. headtopics.com

“When I was 15 and putting together my first album, I wanted to recreate the experience I used to have for my fans in a reimagined approach. I decided to encode the lyrics with hidden messages using capital letters,” she added. “That’s how it started, and my fans and I have since descended into color coding, numerology, word searches, elaborate hints, and Easter eggs.

“The rollout with that was so different than any other rollout she had ever done,” said Brittany Spanos, a Rolling Stone senior writer who teaches a New York University course about Swift, noting that the singer didn’t do any interviews leading up to the album release, letting the visuals speak for themselves. headtopics.com

If you’re exhausted just thinking about it, you have nothing on the fans who will be staying up all night on Oct. 21 thinking about all that and more.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour review: A love letter to fans (Taylor’s version)An energetic and enthralling experience—even for those without friendship bracelets—the film effectively captures Swift's Eras Tour performances

Taylor Swift Embraces a New Romantic Style at Eras Tour Movie Premiere Red CarpetTaylor Swift looked gorgeous at the premiere of her Eras Tour movie in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, filling a blank space on the red carpet with her stunning style.

Taylor Swift Makes Red Carpet Arrival At 'Eras Tour' Concert Film PremiereSamantha Kubota is a senior digital editor and journalist for TODAY Digital based in Los Angeles. Originally from the Chicago area, she grew up dreaming of working for TODAY. Prior to joining NBC News, Sam worked in local news around the country, most recently covering Washington D.C.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Movie World Premiere Red Carpet PhotosThe Grove in Los Angeles hosted the world premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Wednesday, October 11. Invited fans gathered at the AMC The Grove 14 after the entire mall was shut down for the…

Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at 'Eras Tour' movie premiere without Travis KelceAll eyes were on Swift as she arrived at The Grove in LA wearing a blue Oscar de la Renta floral gown — without her rumored beau by her side.

Taylor Swift has Cinderella moment in blue floral gown on 'Eras Tour' premiere red carpetThe 12-time Grammy winner made a dramatic entrance at The Grove in Los Angeles Wednesday night for the world premiere of her concert film.