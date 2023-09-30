How the New York Liberty can secure a spot in the WNBA Finals

Read more:

nypost »

WNBA semifinals: Liberty's early and efficient shooting pushes them 1 win from Finals berthUNCASVILLE, Conn. — Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones closed shootaround at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday morning by getting shots up beyond the arc. One after another, after another, after another, the shots hit net.

WNBA semifinals: Liberty's early and efficient shooting pushes them 1 win from Finals berthUNCASVILLE, Conn. — Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones closed shootaround at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday morning by getting shots up beyond the arc. One after another, after another, after another, the shots hit net.

Breanna Stewart leads Liberty in pivotal Game 3 win over SunThe Liberty is one game away from securing a spot in the WNBA Finals.

Is Jonquel Jones the key to the Liberty's WNBA title run?Since the All-Star break, Jonquel Jones has returned to form and hopes to help position the Liberty to win the franchise's first WNBA championship.

Liberty vs Sun Odds, Picks & Predictions - WNBA September 29WNBA predictions, picks, and odds for the New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun on September 29. WNBA betting best bet and game analysis.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Line MovementWNBA line and odds movement for New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun on Sep 29, 2023.