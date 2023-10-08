How the Middle East crisis could expedite the election of a House Speaker

There is increasing concern in national security circles about the status of the House of Representatives, bereft of a Speaker, during an international crisis. It has been made clear to Fox that events in the Middle East are not an attack on the U.S., but 'on an ally.' However, one source noted that these circumstances can devolve quickly.

DOZENS OF US LAW ENFORCEMENT LEADERS STRANDED IN WAR-WORN ISRAEL Scholars argue that McHenry cannot do anything to run the House except gavel in, gavel out and preside over the election of a new Speaker. However, there is some parliamentary evidence that the House did advance a minor resolution in 1814 after House Speaker Henry Clay briefly stepped aside.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Republicans Face Critical Week to Elect New House SpeakerSteve Scalise and Jim Jordan to face off for party’s nod later this week

Motion to vacate measure becomes a lightning rod in stormy House speaker’s raceThe 200-year-old rule used to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy is now a hot-button issue in the ensuing race to replace him.

‘Unmitigated s—show’: House Republicans fume over speaker vacancy amid Israel crisisThe crisis in Israel has put renewed scrutiny on the power vacuum within the House of Representatives that's ground most of Congress' daily duties to a halt.

Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisisThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Attack on Israel underscores 'irresponsibility' of Republicans paralyzing House with speaker fight: ChristieThe 2024 candidate said the U.S. should try to keep the conflict from spreading.

Most Republican voters want next House speaker to support Biden impeachment probe, be loyal to TrumpThe majority of GOP voters say the Republican-controlled House should choose a speaker who is loyal to former President Donald Trump and supports the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.