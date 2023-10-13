How the Israel-Gaza conflict unfolded in maps, graphics and videos

It has been nearly a week since Hamas militants crossed into Israel on a murderous rampage, killing more than 1,300 people and taking hostages — the start of a bloody and unpredictable new chapter in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces launched a punishing campaign of airstrikes on Gaza, displacing thousands of people in the first 24 hours. Israeli soldiers on Oct. 8 stand at the site of a damaged police station that was seized by Hamas gunmen in the southern town of Sderot. (Video: Reuters)at the site of a trance music festival held just three miles away from the Gaza border. Survivors described tired festivalgoers running for their lives in a wide-open field as militants gunned them down.

Gazans have lived for 16 years under an Israeli blockade supported by Egypt and are heavily dependent on Israel for electricity and other basic services. Cutting off gas and power could leave many residents not only without electricity, but also without clean drinking water, proper sanitation and health care. headtopics.com

“Unlike other operations, we are collapsing the governance and sovereignty of the Hamas organization,” he said. Deep underground, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, medics lined up hospital beds and braced for the possibility of a wider regional escalation. After rocket fire from Syria earlier in the week, Israel launched missile strikes on two of the nation’s main airports, authorities in Damascus said.have been killed, and 14 are unaccounted for, U.S. officials said Thursday.

