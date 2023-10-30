How The Historic Mount Wilson Trail Is Being Rebuilt After Fire And Flood

Local and national news, NPR, things to do, food recommendations and guides to Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland EmpireLAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visitBob Spears, lead trail maintenance volunteer for the first 3.

This part of the trail is particularly popular for hikers and hosts a trail race every May, which in the past has usually been what Spears and his three or four other consistent volunteers prepare the trail for.But the deluge of rain last winter after three of the driest years in 100 years have added even more work — and Spears said they’re just trying to keep up, especially with the potential for

A popular nearby hiking trail — Chantry Flats — is still being repaired after the 2020 Bobcat Fire tore through, followed by last winter’s storms. Spears says that trail’s closure has also meant the Mt. Wilson trail has been getting even more traffic, so it also needs more maintenance. headtopics.com

As we hike, Spears points out the local names of spots along the trail: Smoker’s Tree, where people often smoke cigarettes and toss the butts on the ground, which “makes me nuts,” said Spears (also, that’s just a really bad idea for a fire-prone mountain range). Then there’s Earthquake Fault — a popular area for bears to traverse, Spears notes with a chuckle, sharing a story of watching one amble by just a few feet away.

It’s the first bridge that’s ever been installed on the trail in historic memory — a route that’s been usedBob Spears, lead trail maintenance volunteer for the first 3.5 miles of the Mount Wilson Trail in the city of Sierra Madre, stands by a new bridge he and volunteers installed across a section of the trail that was washed out during last winter's storms.But the bridge is only temporary. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: LAist »

Geno Smith, Seahawks mount UNREAL comeback against PJ Walker, BrownsDave Helman is joined by Daryl Johnston and Adam Amin to break down the Seattle Seahawks' comeback victory against the Cleveland Browns. Read more ⮕

U.S. back racking up gold while Pan Am Games problems mountThe United States was back racking up Pan American gold on Sunday while problems mounted for organisers and officials after an embarrassing gaffe in the race walk and trouble at venues. Read more ⮕

Did Will Levis prove he's the REAL DEAL for the Titans after HISTORIC debut?Dave Helman sits down to break the backup QB performances within week eight of the NFL season. Within this segment, Helman highlights the play from the Tennessee Titans rookie QB Will Levis. Read more ⮕

Higher Bond Yields Could End the Fed’s Historic Rate RisesWSJ’s Dion Rabouin unpacks the latest GDP report and explains what it says about the state of the economy. Photo: Li Jianguo/Zuma Press Read more ⮕

Poll shows Delaware voters favor historic firsts for statewide racesRep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and State Sen. Sarah McBride both have early leads in polling in the state. Read more ⮕

IXPE telescope untangles theories surrounding historic supernova remnantNASA's IXPE (Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer) telescope has captured the first polarized X-ray imagery of the supernova remnant SN 1006. The new results expand scientists' understanding of the relationship between magnetic fields and the flow of high-energy particles from exploding stars. Read more ⮕