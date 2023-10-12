How the 'Frasier' revival honors late star John Mahoney

Richard Kind says Hollywood needs to figure out what to do with AI before the strikes endThe late John Mahoney — who portrayed Frasier’s retired police office father Martin Crane in the 1993 series —...

The famed actor, known for “Say Anything,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and his stage work, died in 2018 at the age of 77. However, his legacy stayed strong, and the revival paid tribute to him in the pilot episode that dropped on Oct. 12.

In the premiere, Frasier explained to his friend and former mentor Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst) that his father recently died and his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), did not attend the funeral. Cut to the last few minutes of the show where Freddy and Frasier have a heart-to-heart over why his son did not go to his own grandfather’s burial.“I was about to get on the plane and I was thinking about grandpa,” Freddy says, as he begins to sob. “I…I just couldn’t do it. headtopics.com

The Boston neighborhood bar that is shown in the pilot episode is also named Mahoney’s as a tribute to the late star. “It’s a wonderful scene at the end of the show,” Burrows said. “It’s about two-and-a-half, three minutes without any laughs. You’ve got to be brave to do that.

Trump praises Iran-backed Hezbollah as 'very smart,' says if he was president Israel 'wouldn't have had to be prepared'Jeannie Mai reveals she’s taking a break from social media ‘to heal’ amid Jeezy... headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

The new ‘Frasier’ struggles to find a new storyBy bringing Frasier back to Boston to connect with his son Freddy, the new “Frasier” just inverts Martin and Frasier’s dynamic instead of breaking new ground.

Frasier Reboot's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In - How Does It Compare To The Original?Paramount+'s upcoming Frasier reboot starring Kelsey Grammer gets an official score on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its October 12 premiere.

Niles & Daphne's Frasier Reboot Absence Is A "Blessing", Says EPThe Frasier reboot executive producer Chris Harris claims that the absence of Niles and Daphne is actually a blessing to Kelsey Grammer's show.

‘Frasier’ Reboot Cast and Character Guide - Meet the New and Returning CastKelsey Grammer stars in the Frasier revival. Here's what to know about the rest of the new and returning cast members ahead of the series' return.

Why Did Frasier's Reboot Recast Freddy Crane For The 3rd Time?Freddy will be an integral character in the Frasier reboot, with the project marking the third time that Frasier Crane's son was recast.

Alternative Frasier Remake Released Ahead Of Official Reboot, Recreates “Most Meta Episode”The alternate Frasier remake of the show's most meta episode is released one day ahead of Kelsey Grammer's much-anticipated reboot on Paramount+.