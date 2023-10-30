How the D-backs' young stars got them to the World Series

PHOENIX -- Tonight, under the roof of Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, a scene few predicted months, weeks or even days ago will play out: TheGabriel Moreno
"I think that's what gets me excited about this team, not only for this year but moving forward," Game 2 starting pitchersaid."You would expect in the years coming that all those guys ... they're already pretty close to elite players. And I think they're only going to get better. That gives me excitement not only for going into this series, but also moving forward."
Exhibit A: Instead of being overmatched by his first taste of October, Moreno hit three home runs in his first five playoff games, off a trio of experienced postseason pitchers in. Exhibit B: He added another name to the list Saturday night when he broke a scoreless tie with a solo shot off a 3-2 curveball from Rangers starterthe plate is just one part of his dynamic skills.
Moreno had already rounded the bases and was in the dugout when the umpires -- after a delay -- declared the would-be home run was a foul ball. On the very next pitch, he took Lynn deep -- again. The smiles in the dugout were ear-to-ear as he circled the diamond again. It instantly became a signature moment for the young catcher and the D-backs, who hit a record four home runs that inning."I love playing," Moreno said through the team interpreter.
"What I heard back was essentially he was their Corbin Carroll," Diamondbacks special assistant Jason McLeod said of Moreno."That's how they felt about him in terms of the person and makeup." His teammates marvel at his maturity, saying he approaches the game like a grizzled veteran with a game that is more rounded than"most 30 year-olds." It's a theme heard often when talking to the veterans in the Diamondbacks clubhouse.