How the 19th Century Supreme Court Set Us on a Path to Authoritarianism

As an ultimate decider in redistricting cases, the Supreme Court will help determine whether democracy or autocracy will reign after 2024. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Last term, the Supreme Court gave Black voters in Alabama a surprise win in the redistricting case of Allen v. Milligan. | Kim Chandler/AP Photo As an ultimate decider in redistricting cases, the Supreme Court will help determine whether democracy or autocracy will reign after 2024.After the Civil War ended and bonded people were emancipated, the party of Lincoln unleashed a new vision of integrated politics.

Had the Court not blocked integration then, habits of supremacy and its attendant “segregation-forever” politics might have been broken long ago. Instead, white supremacy became the central organizing principle of southern politics for nearly a century and any southerner that disliked segregation suffered under one-party autocratic rule. headtopics.com

Other states thick with the descendants of enslaved people, like Louisiana and South Carolina, also have similarly stark congressional delegations of one Black Democrat and multiple white Republicans. Instead, this state — where “Heart of Dixie” is still required messaging on all license plates — defied the court with a new map that did not create a realistic possibility for Black voters to elect a second congressperson. That led the annoyed lower court to direct an independent expert to redraw the map.

Democracy and voters suffer. Gerrymandering has created a tight racial architecture to southern politics that encourages extremism. In the Milligan case, the court noted that in Alabama “on average, Black voters supported their candidates of choice with 92.3 percent of the vote” while white voters supported Black-preferred candidates with 15.4 percent of the vote. headtopics.com

Read more:

politico »

U.K. Supreme Court to weigh legality of plan to deport migrants to RwandaTo discourage migrants, the U.K. wants to deport to Rwanda some who arrive by boat without a visa. Human rights groups have sued, and the Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments on Oct. 9.

Supreme Court's second week heats up with Nancy Mace gerrymandering caseKaelan Deese is a Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Examiner covering the latest happenings at the nation's highest court and the legal issues surrounding Second Amendment rights, abortion, an

Attack ads and millions of dollars flow into race for Pa. Supreme Court seatGet Pennsylvania latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at PennLive.com.

Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Suu Kyi appealsMyanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Suu Kyi appeals

Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Suu Kyi appealsThe Supreme Court in military-ruled Myanmar has rejected appeals against six corruption convictions for the jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to media reports.

Opinion | The Supreme Court Is Not as Politicized as You May ThinkIt operates much more functionally and consensually across its partisan divide than most people realize.