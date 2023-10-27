How Taylor Swift's new song 'Is It Over Now?' answers her big relationship question from 'Out of the Woods'

Lauren Huff is a writer at Entertainment Weekly with over a decade of experience covering all facets of the entertainment industry. After graduating with honors from the University of Texas at Austin (Hook 'em, Horns!), Lauren wrote about film, television, awards season, music, and more for the likes of The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline Hollywood, Us Weekly, Awards Circuit, and others before landing at EW in May 2019. She is also the current president of the Hollywood Critics Association.
To recap: Though the pop star never confirms whom her music is about, numerous elements of"Out of the Woods" hint that it's about Styles, including the period the song and its parent album were released, its mentions of necklaces and paper airplanes (snowmobile accident Swift was later confirmed to be in
The track features the narrator gazing toward the past, to a time when she was fretting over a relationship, wondering over and over again if it was going to work out. As Swift sings, "Are we in the clear yet?", which is fitting because it feels like a true ending to the relationship that unfolds on the original album, and in "Out of the Woods" in particular. headtopics.com
"Is It Over Now?" and"Out of the Woods" likely nod to the same relationship. Take the line in the new song,"When you lost control / Red blood, white snow / Blue dress, on a boat," which seems like a fairly obvious reference to those snowmobile and boat incidents."Is It Over Now?" also offers some good digs at an ex.
To drive that point home, a sound at the beginning of "Is It Over Now?" is vaguely reminiscent of a birdcall echoing in a forest, leaving the listener with the feeling that, sadly, the couple at the heart of it — whether it's Swift and Styles or not — never did make it out of the woods. headtopics.com
