How Studios Are Taking a Leading Role in Sustainability

And in some cases, it’s a necessity. As New York City experiences a boom in studio construction, for example, recent legislation requires most buildings that exceed 25,000-gross-square-feet to to

United States Headlines Read more: VARIETY »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXBUSINESS: SAG-AFTRA says it remains 'far apart' from studios in labor negotiations amid strikeScreen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists told its members it remains 'far apart' from studios on key issues as the labor strike continues.

Source: FoxBusiness | Read more ⮕

WASHTIMES: SAG nearing deal with Hollywood studiosAfter a weekend packed with negotiations, striking Hollywood actors and the studios reportedly are close to a deal on a three-year contract.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕

WGAL: Actors, major studios make progress in talks, signaling possible deal on horizon to end strikeThe strike has shuttered production for more than 100 days and pushed back film and television schedules.

Source: WGAL | Read more ⮕

NEWSMAX: Striking US Actors Union Says Major Issues Still Unresolved With StudiosStriking Hollywood actors and studios remain far apart on key issues and will meet Tuesday, the actors union said late Monday.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more ⮕

VARIETY: SAG-AFTRA to Meet Studios Again Wednesday After 'Productive' TalksSAG-AFTRA will meet with the AMPTP again on Wednesday after a 'productive' day of talks on Tuesday.

Source: Variety | Read more ⮕

BLEEDINGCOOL: The Marvels: Marvel Studios Playing More X-Men/Mutants Mind Games?In 10 days, be there for what comes next. Experience The Marvels only in theaters November 10. Get tickets: http://fandango.com/TheMarvels ► Watch Marvel on Disney+: https://bit.ly/2XyBSIW ► Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪https://twitter.com/marvel Like Marvel on Facebook: ‪https://www.facebook.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more ⮕