How Stress Messes With Your Skin—and What to Do About It

The last thing you should deal with when you’re extremely stressed is a big ol’ zit—yet you’ve probably noticed that a particularly juicy one always shows up at the worst time. Or maybe when work is feeling especially overwhelming, your eczema flares up with a vengeance. (Great, now you’re exhausted and itchy.) If you’ve always suspected that your skin seems to act up when your life is in shambles, prepare to feel at least a little validated.
Here’s what you should know if your skin has you, well, stressing. Stress can mess with your skin in lots of ways, but inflammation is often at the heart of it. “So many are related to an inappropriate release of inflammatory chemicals,” Richard Fried, MD, PhD, a board-certified dermatologist, clinical psychologist, and clinical director of Yardley Dermatology Associates in Pennsylvania, tells SELF.1 Ah, inflammation, the buzziest of buzzwords. At its core, inflammation is your immune system’s response to a perceived threat to your well-being—and your skin is your body’s first line of defens
