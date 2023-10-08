How Stimulating the Cerebellum May “Unclamp” Writer’s Block

Language functions have long been considered a "left brain" function of the cerebral cortex's left hemisphere.
New research puts the cerebellum (Latin for "litte brain") in the spotlight as key to many language functions. Cerebellar stimulation helps the brain automatically think of appropriate words in free-associative chains.
Activating the cerebellum may help "unclamp" writer's block, especially when the cerebrum is overthinking.in a word, your intellectual and practical machinery, and let it run free; and the service it will do you will be twice as good. headtopics.com
Cerebellar means"relating to the cerebellum." The cerebellum's two hemispheres are tucked beneath the cerebrum's left and right hemispheres. The right cerebellar hemisphere and left cerebral hemisphere work together during language processing." cognitive functions facilitated by localized regions in the cerebral cortex's left hemisphere.
When the automatic flow of words from one's mind onto the written page loses its fluidity, many authors describe the temporary loss of verbal fluency as"writer's block. headtopics.com
As the authors explain,"Together, evolutionary expansion of the cerebellum and connections between the cerebellum and supratentorial language regions provide the neurobiological substrates for cerebellar involvement in language processing and the enormous expansion of language abilities in humans.
According to this study's authors,"Resting-state fMRI demonstrated intrinsic functional connectivity between the right crus-I/II and language-related regions in the left cerebrum. These findings suggest that the right crus-I and crus-II are involved, respectively, in the syntactic and semantic aspects of sentence processing. headtopics.com