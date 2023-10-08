How Sandy Brondello helped lead the Liberty to WNBA Final

It’s impossible for a first-time coach to craft their own system, Brondello’s assistant coach and husband Olaf Lange told The Post.

She’ll face the Aces’ Becky Hammon — one of her former San Antonio Silver Stars — in the league’s first championship where both head coaches are former players, and Brondello’s perspective as an alumna made her ideal for this role, Lange and Hughes said.

“The team in Phoenix was the right team for her at that time, while this team was the right team at the time because she’s a different level of coach.” That’s when Hughes sensed Brondello was comfortable. Her Mercury teams made the playoffs every season. They lost in the first round just twice. Former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen, now Baylor’s women’s basketball coach, told The Post that Brondello turned Griner’s talent into a matchup nightmare. headtopics.com

“It’s hard to have five great players be equally involved,” Brondello said. “And I think we’ve accomplished that, and I think that will help us win a championship.” Brondello sat at their office table and impressed during presentations, to the point where Hughes locked eyes with then-center Ruth Riley at one point and shared an “unspoken wow,” Hughes said.

Highly anticipated WNBA Finals matchup between Aces and Liberty begins SundayThe highly anticipated WNBA Finals matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty tips off Sunday. They are teams were the preseason favorites to play for the title with lineups featuring MVPs, All-Stars and future Hall-of-Famers. With the title on the line, games are expected to be more competitive than the blowouts during the regular season. When the teams met this year the closest outcome was nine points. The reigning champion Aces are looking to become the first team to repeat since the Los Angeles Sparks did it 21 years ago. The Liberty are chasing their first championship.

The two paths to the Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty WNBA Finals matchup - ESPNThe Aces are looking to repeat as champions. The Liberty are the last original franchise without a WNBA trophy. While the matchup was inevitable, their journeys to get here were very different.

