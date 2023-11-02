How Russia Is Restructuring Wagner Group’s Africa Operations

After the death of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin is putting a new power structure in place that will take over the group’s sprawling operations in Africa, which have advanced Russian influence on the continent for almost a decade. Photo illustration: JJ Lin

United States Headlines Read more: WSJ »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSWEEK: NATO Member 'Monitoring' Wagner Activity as Russia Eyes Suwałki GapRussia and Belarus will continue to 'exploit' the Wagner Group for propaganda purposes, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry told Newsweek.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

REUTERS: Analysis: Evergrande will struggle to revive its debt restructuring planChina Evergrande (3333.HK) is trying to stave off liquidation by revising its debt restructuring plan, but its biggest challenge will be convincing its creditors, and shareholders in two of its units, that the proposal is worth their while.

Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: Analysis-Evergrande will struggle to revive its debt restructuring planAnalysis-Evergrande will struggle to revive its debt restructuring plan

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: DuPont cuts revenue view on sluggish demand, flags restructuringDuPont cuts revenue view on sluggish demand, flags restructuring

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Wagner Group Recruiting Again With Prigozhin's Son in Lead Role: ReportsAccording to local Russian broadcast channels, the Wagner Group will now operate as a division of the Russian National Guard.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

FIELDGULLS: Video: Cleveland sports show host doubted Bobby Wagner’s Hall of Fame credsThat was awkward.

Source: FieldGulls | Read more ⮕