How rapidly rising Treasury yields are shaking up financial markets --- in 5 charts

A rapid surge in U.S. bond yields is taking a toll on interest-rate sensitive portions of the stock market, stirring investor unease and raising questions about the durability of the 2023 bull run for equities.

A sharp stock-market selloff on Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA turn negative for the year, while the S&P 500 SPX posted its lowest close since June 1. However, while technology stocks tend to be rate-sensitive, the Nasdaq-100 NDX is holding its own versus its large-cap peers.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilder ETF XHB steadied Wednesday, but is down 3.3% so far this week and has dropped more than 13% from its 52-week high set in August, according to FactSet.

Read: September’s U.S. stock-market rout left just 1 winner as defensive sectors failed to provide shelter Utilities are viewed as a defensive play in part due to their high dividend yields, which means they trade in a manner similar to bonds, but with Treasurys and other bonds seeing yields rise, utility shares appear less attractive. Utilities also tend to carry high levels of debt, providing another avenue of rate sensitivity, analysts note.

Small-caps Small-cap stocks are also feeling the heat as rising interest-rate costs take a toll on smaller companies that often carry weaker balance sheets than their large-cap peers. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 RUT this week turned negative on the year.Gold Despite its role as a traditional haven during periods of financial market volatility, gold has been on an extended slide.

