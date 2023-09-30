How Powerful Alphie Is & Could Become In The Creator

Alphie's powers in The Creator explained in detail To portray this, the movie features an adorable young AI character named Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), who sets out on a journey with John David Washington's Joshua.

What begins as a hunt for Joshua's former partner and Alphie's creator, Maya, eventually becomes a quest to bring peace to the world. Alphie's supernatural abilities play a crucial role in this quest, especially towards the end of The Creator, making it hard not to wonder what more she is capable of doing as an AI.

RELATED: How Joshua & Alphie Are Connected In The Creator Explained Alphie's Powers & Abilities In The Creator Explained Although The Creator does not explain Alphie's abilities, she seems to have an advanced brain-computer interface that allows her to control any form of technology through her mind. For the most part of the movie, she uses her ability to turn off electronic devices and systems. However, she may also be able to wholly control them if she learns to evolve her abilities and establish a deeper synergy with electronic systems through her mind.

