How Positive Storytelling Can Impact Climate Change

By modeling behavior, climate 'change' can transform into climate 'action.' According to a meta-analysis published in 2021, storytelling is largely beneficial for changing human behavior, combatting misinformation and stereotypes by offering a more realistic view of life, even if it's in narrative form.

With climate change, specifically, individuals often feel powerless to combat something so global. In one climate change study, researchers asked subjects to write down memories that connected their personal narrative to the broader social context regarding climate change. In provoking emotional associations with the topic, storytelling was a powerful way to touch people. In doing so, it eased the anxieties of these participants about the looming effect of climate change.

But perhaps more hard-hitting is a 2020 study published inthat attempted to investigate the latest theories of neuroscience and psychology on how negative storytelling creates the opposite of the intended result, which is action against climate change. headtopics.com

According to the researchers, changing beliefs involves changing behavior first. Peopletheir decisions. Self-justification is indicative of a narrative strategy that confirms their new beliefs.

According to the researchers, changing beliefs involves changing behavior first. People their decisions. Self-justification is indicative of a narrative strategy that confirms their new beliefs. Over time, this action-then-justification process works to persuade the individual to the point of recognizing their own agency. By repeating actions that contribute to the development of the intended behavior, people can slowly reason and persuade themselves into the idea of personal agency, which grants them a choice to make decisions more aligned with their views.

One way this is achieved is by watching the behavior of others. The researchers advocate for storytelling in climate change narratives to reveal how people are positively impacting climate change through their hopeful and uplifting actions. They propose that campaigns transcend climate"change" into climate"action" by modeling behavior from positive climate activists in hopes that it will motivate people to become more action-oriented themselves.

did for its audience. By featuring a healthy, happy, young activist, perhaps the film will positively inspire others to take action towards climate change in the years to come.De Meyer, K., Coren, E., McCaffrey, M., & Slean, C. (2020). Transforming the stories we tell about climate change: from ‘issue’to ‘action’.16McCall, B., Shallcross, L., Wilson, M., Fuller, C., & Hayward, A. (2021). Storytelling as a research tool used to explore insights and as an intervention in public health: a systematic narrative review.,